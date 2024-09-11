Malaika Arora Wipes Her Tears As She Reaches Home After Her Father Dies By Suicide; Arjun Kapoor Is Present Too

Mumbai: Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide today morning after he jumped off his building reportedly. The Forensic teams and police have reached the venue for the investigation. Arbaaz Khan was the first one to reach Malaika's parent's house after the news broke out. And now just in Arjun Kapoor was seen rushing to Malaika's parent's house. The actor was seen rushing inside the building to share his grief with the family.

Watch the video of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor rushing inside her parent's building after her father Anil Arora dies by suicide.

Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for years now. Lately, there have been constant rumours about them parting ways. But Arjun reaching at Malaika's parents' house during the difficult time only shows they are cordial with each other.

Malaika Arora reaches her parent's home

Reportedly Malaika was not in Mumbai after she learned about her father's death by suicide, she was in Pune and currently, she has reached home. The actress was seen wearing a mask and wiping her tears, as she made her way home.

Salim Khan, Salma Khan reaches Malaika’s parent's house too

Slaman Khan’s parents too were seen making their way towards Malaika’s home after the shocking news. Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan and was extremely close to her in laws before divorce.