Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat drops poolside bikini pic on 45th birthday, fans say 'you still look sexy'

Mallika Sherawat turned a year older on Sunday (October 24) as she celebrated her 45th birthday.

Mallika Sherawat drops poolside bikini pic on 45th birthday, fans say &#039;you still look sexy&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat turned 45 years old on Sunday (October 24) and still seems to be getting younger day by day. On her birthday, the actress shared stunning clicks of herself in a bright yellow bikini as she flaunted her toned body.

She looked mesmerising as she posed by the pool, captivating fans with her expressions. 

Along with the pictures, she also penned a caption saying, "Birthday girl fit & fablous" which she truly is.

Take a look at her post:

 

On the work front, she recently featured in Nakaab co-starring Esha Gupta along with her. Nakaab, a thriller, also stars TV actor Gautam Rode in the lead and streamed on MX Player. It has been directed by Soumik Sen.

Apart from her web series, Mallika's recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada only. The project is directed by Rajat Kapoor. It features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.

