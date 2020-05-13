Maniesh Paul supports PM Narendra Modi, says 'our vote is in right hands'

New Delhi: The world is battling the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. While the third phase of the national lockdown is currently in place, the number of cases and deaths have been on the rise at an alarming rate, making way for phase 4 of the lockdown. However, the handling of the crisis by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being appreciated by a section of citizens, including celebrities.

Maniesh Paul was recently interacting with a journalist on Twitter where he was asked a question on what would he have done if he got the opportunity to play the Prime Minister of the country, how would he have handled the coronavirus situation?

Maniesh answered that "At present No one can take this responsibility our votes have gone to the right place."

मुझे नहीं लगता कि इस समय कोई भी यह ज़िम्मेदारी निभा सकता है. हमारा वोट बहुत सही जगह गया है. हम पीएम @narendramodi जी का सिर्फ किरदार निभाने की कल्पना कर सकते हैं. वो जिस तरीके से एक सौ तीस करोड़ लोगों की आबादी को संभाल रहे हैं,उनसे बेहतर यह कोई नहीं कर सकता. मेरा सैल्यूट है उनको. https://t.co/DlVzkFr5Ny — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) May 12, 2020

He also wrote that actors like him can only think of playing Narendra Modi's character on screen, and said that the manner in which the Prime Minister was taking care of 130 crore Indians at the moment could not have been done by anyone else and I salute him.

During the Twitter conversation, Maniesh also revealed that he was enjoying his time at home during the lockdown, spending time with his family, and taking care of his health, venturing out only when necessary.