Manushi Chhillar supports brave, kindhearted and enterprising young girls – See pic

New Delhi: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently has the opportunity of meeting and interacting with brave, kindhearted and enterprising young girls at Save The Children Foundation.

Manushi had an interactive session with several kids from Mumbai slums, who were getting professional training in beautician courses to provide for themselves and run their families.

Former Miss World took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with fans. Check it out here:

Talking about it, Manushi said, “My mom and dad ensured that I was self-reliant. They wanted me to be independent, confident and ambitious to go out in the world, face all the obstacles and ultimately win.” She adds, “I was so happy to see so many girls building their own future with their own hands. More and more women should come forward and shape their destiny.”

“I’m thankful that young women like them (speaking about the girls from Mumbai) are becoming examples for their community. Many more will see them working hard and get inspired to aspire, to chase their own dreams and have their own identity. Girls need to grow up thinking they don’t need a man to feed them, take care of them and provide for them. They can do it themselves.”

Manushi herself runs Project Shakti that empowers women to look after menstrual hygiene in and among their communities. “More women standing up on their feet is good for India, its economy, its society. This will be important to achieve equality between a boy and a girl. It will help in removing stereotypes that women are only meant to get married and run a house. Women are born multi-taskers and they should express themselves in whichever way they would want to", she added.

On the professional front, Manushi will be seen making her big Bollywood break in Yash Raj Films' period drama titled 'Prithviraj' co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film will release on Diwali 2020.