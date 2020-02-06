Matthew Perry sparks fan frenzy with cryptic Twitter post

Los Angeles: Actor Matthew Perry sparked fan frenzy with a cryptic Twitter post amid "Friends" reunion rumours.

Perry found fame as a self-deprecating IT manager Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, which ran for ten successful seasons before going off-air in 2004.

Amid renewed interest in the show, Perry, 50, sent fans into a frenzy after revealing an exciting new project is coming soon, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Big news coming…," Perry posted on Wednesday.

The comment prompted a frantic reaction from fans, with most speculating that the long-awaited "Friends reunion" is on the near horizon.

Responding to the post, one user wrote: "Reunion??? Its 2020 and everyone including Emma has woken up from their nap!"

While another added: "Chandler Bing??? OH MY GOD."

Many users admitted they were happy to have the actor back on screen after a prolonged absence, with his last TV appearance coming in the 2017 mini-series "The Kennedys: After Camelot".

"Oh please say you'll be gracing tv with your presence again. I have missed you," wrote one excited fan.

Another user added: "Matthew we've missed you so much. Whether the news is just that you're gonna tweet more or something to as big as you're making movies again we will be happy and you have no idea to describe this feeling literally jumped out of bed and started screaming because I miss you."

One user commented: "Whatever this is we are proud and happy for you..you have no idea how much the world loves you."

The post comes after co-star David Schwimmer shared that he hopes for a reunion, but suggested an "all-black or all-Asian" reboot of the show could work.

Speculation about a "Friends" reunion surfaced when Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrox, Matt Le Blanc and Perry - reunited in October 2019, and the moment was captured and shared on Instagram.