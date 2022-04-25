Meet birthday boy Arijit Singh's biggest fan, who is a Bollywood superstar!

New Delhi: On singer Arijit Singh's birthday, we take a look at the singer's biggest fan in Bollywood - Aamir Khan. Yes, you read that right. Aamir, during an online fundraiser last year, expressed that he is a huge fan of Arijit and whenever he performs live, the actor always sits in the front row to cheer him on.

That's not it, Aamir Khan even requested Arijit to sing a song after the event -- Checkmate COVID Celebrity Edition was over. He said to Arijit, "Ek do line gaa k sunao yaar."

Arijit then asked the actor for a song suggestion and Aamir asked him to sing his favourite song. However, Arijit couldn't recall his favourite song so Aamir reminded him that it is 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Talking about his love for Arijit's singing abilities and talent, Aamir said, "He's amazing, he's such an amazing singer. Such an amazing singer. I've seen him live so many times and each time he blows my mind. Toh main sab kuch chhor ke, main ekdum stage k aage baith jaata hun. Ki yeh chance dobara mile kab mile, apun sunte hai bhai."

‘The King of Playback Singing’ Arijit Singh turned a day older on Monday (April 25).

Arijit, who rose to fame after singing for 2013 hit film Aashique 2, has since then given us many hit songs that we love to croon.