New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is super active on Instagram. The star kid recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself beating the harsh summers by dipping inside a swimming pool with her friends. Ira shared the photos of her pool time and wrote that she and her friends are ready to be ‘swimwear models’.

“We can also be swim-wear models...Any reason to splash in a pool. ESPECIALLY IN THIS HEAT,” Ira captioned her post along with soaring mercury, sun, fire and sweating emojis.

This is not the first time that Ira has written that she and her friend are open for modelling assignments. Earlier, sharing a photo of herself with the same friend, in which both of them can be seen donning trendy loungewear, Ira had written, “Anyone looking for lounge-wear models? We're very good at lounging”.

Ira on her Instagram often opens up about her struggles with mental health. She has shared in the past that she has been depressed and went through therapy and treatment to take care of the same. She is also the CEO and director of Agastu Foundation, which focuses on mental wellbeing.

Ira is also very open about her personal life on Instagram. She is currently dating gym trainer Nupur Shikhare and often shares loved-up photos with him. The star kid spent Christmas with her boyfriend, friend and her superstar father. She also shared photos of the same on Instagram.

Aamir Khan has kids Junaid Khan (29 years) and Ira Khan (25 years) from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. The couple got divorce 16 years after marriage in 2002. Aamir got married for the second time in 2005 to Kiran Rao. The couple shares a son Azad Rao Khan (10 years), who they welcomed via surrogacy. Kiran and Aamir also announced their divorce last year.