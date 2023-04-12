Meet Eksha Kerung- Sikkim Cop Turned Maybelline Face Is A Jack Of All Trades

New Delhi: Famous cosmetic company Maybelline recently unveiled new faces of their brand, which includes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, two-time Olympic medalist and ace badminton player PV Sindhu, popular singer Ananya Birla and Sikkim cop Eksha Kerung. While much is known about Suhana, PV Sindhu and Ananya, people are curious to know more about Eksha Kerung.

Eksha Kerung is a cop from Sikkim who is always a supermodel. Yes, you heard it right. Eksha Kerung is multi-tasking like no other. From being a cop to a hiker, boxer and even a supermodel, the new star has done it all. She has also won the MTV Supermodel of the Year. Much of the information about her life can be sourced from her Instagram bio, which reads, “Headed to New York …. From saving to slaying! #cop #supermodel #mtvsupermodeloftheyear #boxer #rider #hiking.”

Eksha’s Instagram profile is full of her pictures from different events that frame an important part of her life. In one of the pictures, she even posed with Suhana Khan as they shot together for Maybelline. Apart from that, Eksha also keeps on sharing glimpses of her everyday life as a police officer on duty.

Eksha Kerung with Suhana Khan

Eksha as a biker

Eksha Kerung as a cop

Eksha grabbed the limelight after her participation in MTV Supermodel Of The Year Season 2 in 2021. During her audition, Eksha received a standing ovation from the judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. "I was always passionate and focused. And finally am living my dream. I always wanted to see myself in the show. It took lots of time and courage for me to show up and take a step for myself for my happiness for my dream. And now I did it," she wrote posting her audition video from the show. Earlier, she had also won the title for Miss Sikkim in the year 2018.

Well, the only thing we can say about Eksha Kerung is that sky’s the limit. This young girl from the hill state has made everyone proud and we hope that she continues doing that in the future.