Meet Kramik Yadav, The First Mr. India Winner Honored With Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award

New Delhi: In a historic first, international award-winning model and Mr. India 2022, Kramik Yadav from Gujarat has been honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award. He received this award for his significant contributions to the Indian pageant industry.

Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Awards

The star-studded event took place at the Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai on June 11, 2023. The scintillating event was organized by Akhilesh Singh, who is also the founder and chairman of the awards show. It was a prominent event in the Indian pageant industry as this was the first time a Mr. India winner was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award. Kramik Yadav is also regarded as one of the most successful Mr. India winners of all time.

Who is Kramik Yadav?

Kramik Yadav is a businessman and is based in Gujarat. He won two international awards for India last year and became an overnight sensation in the Indian pageant industry. His journey began after he won Mr. India 2022 title in Chennai and represented India at the biggest international modeling competition of Latin America – Caballero Universal.

He is one of the very few men in the world that have been part of two of the biggest competitions in the world – Rubaru Mr. India and Caballero Universal. Along with winning the title of Mr. India 2022, he was also conferred with the Best in Talent award at the 2022 Rubaru Mr. India competition.

On the work front

Kramik has a very long array of accomplishments following him. He is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the fashion world and possesses expertise in all types of Gujarati dance forms. He is also a dance choreographer and model. After winning the title of Mr. India 2022, he was chosen to represent India at the biggest international competition based in Latin America, Caballero Universal. On December 1, 2022, he created history once again when he won the 2nd runner-up title at the Caballero Universal competition. It was for the very first time that an Asian delegate entered the competition’s top placers league.

Recently, he was awarded the Pride of India award and the Style Icon of the Year 2023 award in Goa and Gujarat respectively.