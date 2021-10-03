हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar reveals she battled depression for years, 'still deals with anxiety'

Ankita Konwar who is quite vocal on social media opened up on fighting depression for years and how she still faces anxious moments.

Milind Soman&#039;s wife Ankita Konwar reveals she battled depression for years, &#039;still deals with anxiety&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Ankita Konwar

New Delhi: Model Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar recently shared that she had struggled with depression for years. The fitness enthusiast revealed that she still experiences bouts of anxiety but has still cultivated a sense of self-love for herself.

Ankita expressed that it felt amazing to wake up each morning with self-love.

She had shared the post in form of a reel in which she looked gorgeous in a floral dress.

In the caption, she wrote, "Even after fighting depression for years, And still dealing with anxiety, It feels so good to wake up every morning realising that I’m still here and I love myself, with all I have and despite all I don’t. This feeling is incredible. True love starts with self-love."

Take a look at her post:

 

Earlier, she had shared a candid and vulnerable post about her trauma on Instagram. She revealed that she had suffered abuse as a child, had been cheated by people and lost her ex-lover and father in the past.

 

For the unversed, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. 

