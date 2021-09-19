Abused as a child, lost my father: Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar gets vulnerable in latest post

New Delhi: Fitness enthusiast and Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar recently shared a candid and vulnerable post about her trauma on Instagram. She revealed that she had suffered abuse as a child, had been cheated by people and lost her ex-lover and father in the past.

The vulnerable post received love from her hubby Milind Soman, friends and fans alike. Going by the hashtags, it appears Ankita shared a post as a symbol for having self-love despite all the hardships she's faced or faces in life.

She wrote in her post, "Abused as a child, Grew up in hostels, Lived in foreign cities alone, Cheated by people I trusted most. Lost a brother, Lost ex-lover, Lost my father. Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love. So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am! Love yourself."

Check out her post:

Model-actor Milind Soman commented on her post, saying, "You've come a long way, baby" with a heart eye emoji.

Ankita has often been trolled for marrying an older man as it's highly unconventional. However, she has never let this stereotype faze her and always stood up for what she believes in.

In an earlier, Instagram Q and A, Ankita was asked, "How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of 'Don't marry an older man'? She replied saying, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored, AKA fear. A survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners.