Vidya Balan

Military firing range named after Vidya Balan in Kashmir

In recognition of Vidya Balan's phenomenal contribution to Indian cinema, the Indian Army has recently named one of its firing ranges after the actor. The Vidya Balan Firing Range is located in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In recognition of Vidya Balan's phenomenal contribution to Indian cinema, the Indian Army has recently named one of its firing ranges after the actor.

The Vidya Balan Firing Range is located in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Earlier this year, Vidya along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur had even attended the Gulmarg Winter Festival organised by the Indian Army.

Several social media users have shared the same news on Instagram and Twitter. However, Vidya has not posted anything about it yet.

Also, a few days ago, it was announced that she has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the governing body behind the Oscars.

Speaking of Vidya's recent work projects, she is currently being lauded for her stellar performance in Amazon Prime Video's 'Sherni', wherein she essays the character of Vidya Vincent- an upright forest officer, who powers through the brutal beasts of social barriers set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department. 

 

