Mira Rajput is a head turner as she peps-up her gym wardrobe - Photos

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's adorable wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is as particular about her fitness regime as her hubby. Often the two are seen heading out to the gym together. Recently, Mira went solo and was papped by the shutterbugs.

She has a stylish gym wardrobe and turned heads in the shades of blue. Mira Rajput donned a stunning sleeveless top with the criss-cross pattern at the bottom and coloured tights. Check out the photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year.

The power couple is high on fashion and Shamira as their fans fondly call them, give major relationship goals!