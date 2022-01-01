हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohit Raina

OMG! Mohit Raina secretly MARRIES Aditi, drops pictures from dreamy wedding ceremony

Actor Mohit Raina dropped pictures from his secret wedding on Instagram on New Year's Day.

OMG! Mohit Raina secretly MARRIES Aditi, drops pictures from dreamy wedding ceremony
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11' actor Mohit Raina surprised fans when he dropped pictures from his wedding on Instagram on January 1. The actor shared wedding ceremony pics with his wife Aditi on social media and wrote a heartfelt caption about love.

He wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

Take a look at the pics:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

 

Mohit Raina had a traditional Kashmiri wedding with his ladylove Aditi. The bride was seen wearing Kashmiri headgear called Tarang, ath and dejahur on her ears.

On the other hand, Mohit looked handsome in a cream-white sherwani and a turban called Gordstar.

The 'Uri' actor had been quite hush-hush about his relationship with Aditi as fans had no idea about their secret affair. 

Earlier, he had been linked with actress Mouni Roy. However, Mohit had never clarified any rumours about his dating life.

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Dia Mirza showered love on the newlywed couple in the comment section.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mohit RainaAditiMohit Raina weddingMohit Raina marriage
Next
Story

Inside Salman Khan's NYE bash with rumoured GF Iulia Vantur, Samantha Lockwood: Pics

Must Watch

PT11M

Zee Top 100: CM Yogi addressed the Jan Vishwas Yatra