OMG! Mohit Raina secretly MARRIES Aditi, drops pictures from dreamy wedding ceremony

New Delhi: 'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11' actor Mohit Raina surprised fans when he dropped pictures from his wedding on Instagram on January 1. The actor shared wedding ceremony pics with his wife Aditi on social media and wrote a heartfelt caption about love.

He wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

Take a look at the pics:

Mohit Raina had a traditional Kashmiri wedding with his ladylove Aditi. The bride was seen wearing Kashmiri headgear called Tarang, ath and dejahur on her ears.

On the other hand, Mohit looked handsome in a cream-white sherwani and a turban called Gordstar.

The 'Uri' actor had been quite hush-hush about his relationship with Aditi as fans had no idea about their secret affair.

Earlier, he had been linked with actress Mouni Roy. However, Mohit had never clarified any rumours about his dating life.

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Dia Mirza showered love on the newlywed couple in the comment section.