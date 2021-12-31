Dia Mirza's 2021 was a rollercoaster with near-death experience, motherhood and more

New Delhi: Actress Dia Mirza bid an emotional goodbye to 2021 with an Instagram video capturing her year including happy and low moments. First and foremost, she thanked 2021 for 'making her a mother' as she welcomed her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

She also spoke about a near-death experience and the early birth of her son in the note. She expressed that her biggest learning from this year was that toughest times don't last.

Dia wrote, "Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother. It was year filled with incredible joy, a near death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day."

Watch her 2021 recap here:

Dia shares her son, with businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Avyaan was born prematurely on May 14 and was under the supervision of doctors in NICU for four months after his birth.

Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 16, this year in an intimate ceremony held at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. This is the second marriage for both of them. Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha.

The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. She had been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly.

