Monalisa meets his cutest boy fan on the sets of 'Nazar', posts pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned TV vamp Monalisa's Instagram handle is a treat for her fans. The actress never leaves an opportunity to share pictures and videos from her personal life.

On Saturday, on the occasion of Republic Day, Monalisa shared a series of photos and video stories on her Instagram and it included a cute, adorable boy, who happened to be a fan of the actress.

Sharing the picture with the boy, Monalisa wrote, "Mmmmm..Itta Chota Fan.. #onset."

Currently, Monalisa plays a Dayan (witch) in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The supernatural show has Monalisa on board as the main character Mohona, who happens to be a 'Daayan'. 'Nazar' marks her acting debut on Indian TV.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV. She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.