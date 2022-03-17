Mother-in-law killin it: Nick Jonas turns cheerleader for Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra on social media

New Delhi: Musician Nick Jonas recently showered love on his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra's latest Instagram post and fans are loving the son-in-law and mother-in-law bonding between the duo.

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, on Thursday, shared a picture from her trip to Goa and Nick, in the comments section, wrote, "Mother in law killin it." On the other hand, actress Malvika Sitlani Aryan commented, "Lookin cuuuute" and artist Bhavna Jasra said, "Looking amazing my lovely."

Take a look at her post:

Madhu Chopra, in a previous press interaction, revealed that Priyanka and Nick haven't named their baby yet. She also expressed immense joy in becoming a grandmother or 'nani'

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a surprise move, made an announcement about them welcoming a baby via surrogacy.

They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

After the announcement, she had also shared a glimpse of her and Nick's baby's lovely toys in an Instagram photo dump.

In one of the pictures, from her photo dump, fans got a glimpse of a few toys kept on a desk drawer along with an idol of Lord Krishna.

On the work front, she was last seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in 2021.