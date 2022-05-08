हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma

Mother's Day: Anushka Sharma dotes on daughter Vamika in adorable UNSEEN photo

Anushka Sharma has maintained that she doesn't want to post complete pictures of her daughter Vamika to protect her privacy.

Mother's Day: Anushka Sharma dotes on daughter Vamika in adorable UNSEEN photo
Pic Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: To mark the special occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday shared a glimpse of her daughter Vamika. Anushka dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle.

In the first picture, she shared a picture of herself playing with Vamika and her mum can also be seen standing behind her. In the second picture, she shared her mother`s picture.

The 'Sultan' actor also thanked her mom for being a huge strength and support in the last year and few months.

 

She wrote, "Happy Mother's Day Maa. Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey.

