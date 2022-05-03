Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli finally found his rhythm back following a prolonged lean patch in IPL 2022 as the right-handed batter scored 58 off 53 balls against Gujarat Titans in his last game.

Kohli will now be seen in action on Wednesday (May 4) when RCB will lock horns with CSK. However, ahead of the match, Kohli decided to swat it out in gym and this time, he had his wife Anushka Sharma accompany him.

Kohli was seen lifting weights while Anushka was doing the same at a distance. The former India skipper took to social media to share a couple of videos where both of them were seen working out. Watch the video here:

Talking about RCB vs CSK, Chennai Super Kings’ fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face off in an important mid-table clash of the IPL 2022 on Wednesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

In cricket, when two strong and equally performing teams have a match-up, it promises a great contest but when two sides with specific weak-links are pitted against each other it makes the contest all the more exhilarating.

Sample this, in 10 games that RCB has played so far, only six half-centuries have been recorded and out of them two belongs to skipper Faf du Plessis, which is a testimony to below-par batting show in the tourney.

In nine games that CSK have played so far, there hasn’t been a single bowler (pacers and spinners), who has bowled at an economy rate of less than 7.50 runs an over. The best economy rate is of Mahesh Theeksana (7.54) while Dwayne Bravo (14 wickets) and Mukesh Choudhary (11 wickets) have had poor economy rates of 8.73 and 9.82 runs per over average.

The match also becomes an enticing one as Kohli has finally found some some form going his way and Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in the saddle and would do everything under his control to plot the downfall of India’s best batter.