NEW DELHI: Hopping from one schedule to another, actress and playback singer Raashii Khanna has been working round the clock for her upcoming projects. With Mother's Day falling on Sunday (May 8), Raashii landed back to her home city , and surprised her mother by fulfilling one of her dreams.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Raashi surprised her parents as she presented her mother with a luxury gift. Raashii bought a premium BMW 740li for her mother, whose on road price is over Rs 1.40 crore.

The actress was elated to surprise her mother with the gift. Fulfilling her mother's long time wish of owning a luxury car, Raashii gifted her BMW 740li, which is one of the most premium car with top luxury facilities of the BMW 7 series.

She opted for the classic blue mettalic one, supposing it to be her mother's favorite colour which has coordinated interiors in dark brown colour making the automobile look more attractive. The actress brought the four wheeler beauty home with immense pride and happiness.

Raashii Khanna along with her parents posed with the car as they celebrated buying it. It being a surprise gift for her mother, it clearly looked like an emotional moment. With this high on emotions mother's day eve celebration, nothing but just proud reflected in her parent's eyes as it can be seen in the picture.

Raashii Khanna, who primarily works in Telugu and Tamil film industry, is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Dharma Production's 'Yodha'. Backed by Karan Johar, the action-drama is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and also features Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. 'Yodha' will be released on November 11 this year.

The actress will be seen with Ajay Devgn in Rajesh Mapuskar's 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' as well as teaming with the stellar team of Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor for Raj and DK's next action thriller show.

he is simultaneously also shooting for her regional projects and has also started preparing for her OTT debut 'Farzi' on Amazon Prime, which also stars Shahid Kapoor. With so many interesting line ups one after the other, fans just can’t keep calm for her films to hit the screens.

