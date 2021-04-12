Mouni Roy sets internet on fire as she models in midst of desert - see pics!

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy has set the internet on fire with her recent photoshoot pictures taken amidst the desert sand. On Saturday (April 10), the actress took to Instagram to post a series of photos in which she can be seen modelling in the middle of a desert.

The 'Naagin' actress was donning beige baggy pants and a matching loose-fitted beige jacket but what got everyone's eye was her stunning white corset and chunky statement trainers.

For the caption, she penned beautiful poetic lines, talking about her dreams and love. The 35-years-old wrote, "I dream of gardens in the desert sand, I wake in vain, I dream of love as time runs through my hand, And in the flames" and added cactus and rose emojis.

Have a look at her latest pictures:

Actress Shraddha Arya from 'Tumhari Paakhi' complimented Mouni's new look with a heart-eye emoji and 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' actress Aashka Goradia Goble also praised the smouldering pictures.

Fans also showered love for the actress’s new look and flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin', made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film 'Gold' alongside Akshay Kumar. After that, she featured in films such as 'Made in China' and 'Romeo Akbar Walter'.

She will next be seen in the superhero trilogy Brahmāstra directed by Ayan Mukerji. Mouni will be playing the main antagonist in the Karan Johar-produced film.