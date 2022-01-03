Mouni Roy sizzles in leopard print bikini, credits Aashka Goradia for photo: PIC

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy treated her fans with a sizzling hot photo of herself in a leopard print bikini and a matching sarong as she rang in New Year 2022. The actress is currently chilling in Goa and raising the temperature levels with her hot looks. Mouni credited her latest photo to close friend and actress Aashka Goradia.

Check it out:

Earlier, Mouni shared stunning photos of herself lounging in a white bra top, loose white pants and a matching shrug from a quaint-looking location.

Check them out:

The actress had captioned her post with a poem. “I wonder what it is That makes me wonder I wonder what it is That makes me dream I wonder when my dreams at times come true, At times torn asunder, I wonder why it is I still believe,” the 36 years old captioned her post.

The actress is also reportedly going to get hitched in February 2022 with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar - a Dubai-based businessman. Earlier, her photos with her girl gang in Goa have raised speculations that it was her ‘bachelorette’s’ party. In one of the photos shared by her friends on Instagram, Mouni was holding a 'bride to be’ placard. Also, actress Aashka Goradia, who was part of the celebration, dedicated her post specifically to Mouni.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘ Brahmastra’ which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The actress will be playing an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.