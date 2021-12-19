हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy

Did Mouni Roy have a bachelorette party with Aashka Goradia and her girl gang in Goa? See pics

Mouni Roy is rumoured to soon tie the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar.

Did Mouni Roy have a bachelorette party with Aashka Goradia and her girl gang in Goa? See pics
Instagram

New Delhi: The wedding season in Bollywood doesn’t seem to slow down. As per reports, actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar - a Dubai-based businessman on January 27. Adding fuel to fire, photos of Mouni with her girl gang in Goa have raised speculations that it was her ‘bachelorette’s’ party. In one of the photos shared by her friends on Instagram, Mouni is holding a 'bride to be’ placard. Also, actress Aashka Goradia, who was part of the celebration, dedicated her post specifically to Mouni.

Sharing photos from Goa vacation Aashka wrote, “wonderful time in the company of even more wonderful women…Celebrating Monobinaaaa @imouniroy Blessings and only blessings for this you Mo Mo”.

Speculating it was a bachelorette, one fan commented, “Celebration for what ? Was that her bachelor party?” Mouni also commented on Aashka’s post and wrote, “My baby I love us”.

The actress and her other friends also shared photos from their fun time spent together in Goa.

Check them out:

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘ Brahmastra’ which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The actress will be playing an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.

