Mouni Roy turns up the heat in new bikini shoot, see pics

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy left fans stunned after she shared a series of amazing pictures of herself relaxing in a pool. The actress got poetic as she quoted two of Emily Dickinson’s poems to caption her posts.

In the pictures she posted, she is seen in a gorgeous white bikini and chose to leave her long locks open as she relaxed in the pool. Mouni looks absolutely divine as she swims across the pool on her back, flaunting her perfect figure.

While posing for the camera in one picture she wrote, “I'm Nobody! Who are you? Are you Nobody too? Then there's a pair of us.” The actress is known for her thought-provoking captions.

Quoting Emily Dickinson's ‘The Soul Selects Her Own Society’, she wrote, “The Soul selects her own Society — Then — shuts the Door — To her divine Majority — Present no more..”

Take a look at her stunning pool pictures:

The actress was last seen in the film ‘Made In China’, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’, in which she will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.