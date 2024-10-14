Mrunal Thakur Shares Adorable Video With Furry Friends, Asks To Take 'Nadaan Parindeys' Home

Mumbai: Actress and an ardent animal lover Mrunal Thakur, who is currently shooting in Uttarakhand, shared a glimpse of her new friends she has made and said that she wants to take the “nadaan parindeys” home.

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her playing around with puppies and cats on the sets. The actress used the song “Nadaan Parindey” by A. R. Rahman and Mohit Chauhan from the 2011 film “Rockstar” starring Ranbir Kapoor.

“Mumma Can I PLEASE take these Nadan parindeys home ???? Please please pleaseeee #furryfriends #cats #dogs #love #pets #uttarakhand,” she wrote as the caption.

The upcoming film Mrunal is shooting for also features Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress at the 24th edition of IIFA shared that the genre of the movie is romance.

She has several films lined up for release. Mrunal will be next seen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in “Son of Sardaar”. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan's comedy film with Varun Dhawan, and “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the pipeline.

The 32-year-old actress stepped into the world of acting in 2012 with the television show “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan”. She has featured in shows like “Arjun”, “Kumkum Bhagya”, and has also participated in “Nach Baliye 7”.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series “Made in Heaven 2” starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in many renowned movies like “Super 30”, “Batla House”, “Dhamaka”, “Sita Ramam”, “Hi Nanna”, “Jersey”, “Pippa” and “The Family Star”. Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in the sci-fi thriller “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.