MS Dhoni's birthday wish from wife Sakshi came gift-wrapped like this: Greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi gift-wrapped a birthday wish for him on Instagram by sharing some lovely pictures of the cricketer with his parents, pet dogs at their Ranchi home. For Dhoni, who prefers to stay away from the limelight, Sakshi wrote, "Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally). You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!"

Take a look at what Sakshi posted:

Dhoni turns 39 today. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the cricketer, who has led India to two World Cup (2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup) trophies and one Champions League title.

Dhoni made his One-Day International (ODI) match debut against Bangladesh in December 2004 and a year later, he played his first Test match against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni and Sakshi married in July 2010. They recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple is parents to a daughter named Ziva.