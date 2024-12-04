New Delhi: Ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, the star couple's stunning ensembles have been revealed. The duo is set to tie the knot at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. Their wedding is scheduled for December 4 with the muhurat set at 8:15 PM.

SoChay's Wedding Ensemble

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding attire is steeped in tradition and cultural heritage. Chaitanya will honor his grandfather, legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by wearing a traditional pancha, reflecting his timeless style.

According to Times of India, Sobhita, on the other hand, will dazzle in an exquisite Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, paired with traditional jewelry, including a Baasikam, Maathapatti, Bullaki, and Surya-Chandra motifs.

Her accessories, such as the Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh, beautifully represent Telugu traditions. She has also chosen a handwoven white khadi saree from Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, perfectly coordinated with Chaitanya's ensemble for the occasion.

Why Their Wedding At Annapurna Studios?

The couple is set to hold an 8-hour-long wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios, established in 1976 by Akkineni Nageswara Rao, which is a 22-acre property located in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, rumored to stream on an OTT platform for Rs 50 crore, has been confirmed as false. The couple will celebrate privately with close family and friends at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad today (December 4, 2024).

According to reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala plan to visit either Tirupati Temple or Srisailam Temple for blessings following their grand nuptials.