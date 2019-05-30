Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor in Delhi to attend oath-taking event

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attended by a galaxy of Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Rajinikanth among others will be seen at the ceremony.

There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have also been invited for the ceremony; however, there has been no confirmation of their attendance yet. Actor Salman Khan, who is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Bharat' was also invited to the event, however, the actor's spokesperson said that he will not be able to attend since he is under the weather.

Earlier in the day, Kangana was snapped at the Kalina airport as she left for the national capital. "Best wishes to Prime Minister. Hope he will be able to do everything with ease. We have a lot of expectations from him and hope that he achieves the goals that he has set for himself," she told reporters.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shahid Kapoor too were captured in Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi.

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor travelled to Delhi together to attend the event. Sharing his excitement on the social media, Kher tweeted, "Why does every road eventually narrow into a point at the horizon? Because that's where the point lies. On my way to Delhi with my friend and fellow traveler @AnilKapoor. Looking forward to new beginnings. Jai Ho. Jai Hind."

Hema Malini, who won from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, was also snapped at the airport.

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also landed in Delhi today to attend the political event. "Today, the honourable Prime Minister and his cabinet will take an oath to serve our country. I am humbled to be a part of this historic moment. The question is not what we expect from them. The question is what each Indian will do for their Motherland," news agency IANS quoted him saying.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is the Producers Guild of India President, was also clicked at the Kalina airport, as he left for New Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Southern superstar Rajinikanth has also confirmed that he will be a part of the event.