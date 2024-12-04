Nargis Fakhri Has No Relation With Her Sister For 20 Years Who Is Accused Of Killing Her Ex-Boyfriend

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri’s sister, Aliya Fakhri, has been arrested in the USA in connection with the deaths of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend Anastasia Star Ettienne in a fire in Queens, New York.

While Nargis has not commented on the case, a source close to her revealed that the actress learned about the incident through news reports and has not been in touch with Aliya for over 20 years. Their mother defended Aliya, stating, “She was a caring person who tried to help everybody.”

According to reports, Nargis has maintained no contact with her sister and had no prior knowledge of the situation until it surfaced in the media.

India Today quoted a source as saying, "She has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years. The actor learned about the incident through the news, just like everyone else".

Nargis Fakhri's first post after sister Aliya Fakhri's arrest in the USA

The actress will be seen in Housefull 5, and the actress shared a story on Instagram along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa and captioned," We are coming for you".

The actress is unaffected, and this clearly shows she has no bond with her sister Aliya Fakhri.