Navya Naveli Nanda recalls shutting down troll who commented on her mother Shweta Bachchan!

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is often the talk of the town, not for her stardom but for her penchant for entrepreneurship. On Instagram, she often posts about her venture Aara Health that she launched last year in collaboration with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo, and Ahilya Mehta.

Her company focuses on women's health through technology - a subject Navya feels strongly about.

Even though she isn't in the limelight as a celebrity, she still enjoys a huge fan following on social media. This means that Navya has to often deal with trolls which can be difficult. Although her mantra is to ignore internet trolls, in an interview, the star kid recently recalled a comment by a troll that affected her quite a lot.

She said to Her Circle, "Sometimes the most obvious answer to that is that you shouldn't respond, just ignore it. That is probably what I follow most of the time but there have been certain times where I have responded and it's only when it really hits a nerve."

"I remember there was one specific comment that I got really upset about. I had given an interview about how my mom inspired me a lot because she is a working woman. Somebody commented, 'but what does she do?' My response to that was that she is a mother and that's a full-time job itself," she added.

Navya further said that she only responds to troll comments when she disagrees with their point to an extreme.

"It's only when I read things that are fundamentally so wrong and I disagree with. Because I think that being a mom is probably the hardest job that anyone can have and we don't appreciate it enough, don't give them the credit they deserve. We believe that just because they are not running an empire or a billion-dollar company that their work is not important. But they are responsible for raising a generation of people who will hopefully not look down on them," she concluded.

Navya is Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's daughter. This makes her Big B's granddaughter.

She is the co-founder of Aara Health which is a women-centric health tech company. The venture was co-founded by three other young women Pragya Sahoo, Ahilya Mehta and Mallika Sahaney. The aim of the company is to provide scientifically backed healthcare products for women in India.

Apart from Aara Health, Navya is also the co-founder of Project Naveli which aims to provide women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.