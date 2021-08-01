Meezaan Jaaferi opens up on Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to dating rumours between him and Navya Naveli Nanda!

New Delhi: Javed Jaffery's son Meezaan Jaaferi recently spoke about how link-up rumours between him and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda affected his relationship with her. The star kid also shed light on whether he has discussed dating rumours between him and Navya with Bollywood megastar Big B. In an interview with Radio Host Siddharth Kannan, he revealed that despite the barrage of dating rumours floating around in the media about him and Navya, luckily it hasn't impacted their relationship negatively.

He attributed this to Navya's maturity and said that since she's from the industry as well, she understands that link-ups are routine in a celebrity's life.

He told Kannan, "No, not at all. I think woh khud industry se aati hai, samajhti hai saari baatein. Woh bohot hi mature hai aur woh yeh baaton ko affect karne deti nahi (Since she comes from the industry, she understands everything She's very mature and doesn't let these things affect her).

Speaking about how Amitabh Bachchan felt about the link-up rumours, Meezan revealed that he never brought up the topic. Surprisingly, he also revealed how he's still quite intimidated by him.

He said, "Main aaj bhi unse kaafi intimidated hoon. I think sabhi intimidate hote hai Bachchan saab se. But iss baare mein charcha hui nahi hai and it’s wrong for me to even say anything wahaan par jaa kar iss baare mein (I'm still quite intimidated by him. I think most people are. But we haven't spoken about this matter and I think it's wrong for me to go there and talk about it).

For the unversed, Meezaan and Navya are often seen cheering each other on social media and their chemistry has been highly appreciated by everyone and were linked as another rumoured couple of Bollywood.

On the work front, Meezaan made his Bollywood debut with ‘Malaal’. He was recently seen in Priyadarshan's ‘Hungama 2’, which also starred Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav among others. It was released digitally on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

While on the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur in 2020. She started her own venture Aara Health in collaboration with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo, and Ahilya Mehta. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan