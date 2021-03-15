NCB challenges Rhea Chakraborty's bail in Supreme Court, hearing on Thursday

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty.

The matter will be taken up by a bench consisting of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian on Thursday (March 18).

The actress was arrested over drug-related charges in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Chakraborty on October 7 last year. The court directed her to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

It had rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case.

Showik Chakraborty was, however, granted bail by a special court in Mumbai in December.

Rhea, her brother and another accused Abdel Basit Parihar, an alleged drug peddler, were arrested in September last year by the NCB.

While granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty and the other two accused, the high court had directed them to deposit their passports with the NCB and to not leave the country without the permission of the special NDPS court.

The court also ordered Rhea to visit the NCB office at 11 am on the first day of every month for the next six months.

All those out on bail will also have to seek the permission of the NCB's investigating officer to go out of Mumbai, the court had said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 last year.

