Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty has been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Showik was arrested in September in a drugs-related case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. His sister Rhea was also arrested in the same case, but got bail in October while his plea was rejected.

Showik Chakraborty had last sought bail from a special court earlier in November. That was his third attempt to seek bail since his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, the special court, as well as the Bombay High Court, had rejected his bail pleas.

In the application filed before the special court hearing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Showik relied on a recent apex court judgment, which says that "confessional statements" made to the NCB officials cannot be considered as evidence.

The NCB is probing multiple drug angles linked to Sushant's death. The agency began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the actor's death case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.