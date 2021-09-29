हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar finally reveals why sister Sonu Kakkar REPLACED her on Indian Idol 12!

Kapil Sharma in his usual funny way pulled Neha Kakkar's leg and asked her why she asked singer sister Sonu Kakkar to fill in her shoes as a judge on singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar appeared on the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and guess what? It was a laughter riot. The famous singer was asked numerous questions by the host and ace comedian Kapil Sharma - from fake baby bump to sister Sonu Kakkar replacing her on Indian Idol 12 as a judge - Neha answered it all. 

Kapil Sharma in his usual funny way pulled Neha's leg and asked her why she asked singer sister Sonu Kakkar to fill in her shoes as a judge on singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12'. He quipped, "Kya puri family ka contract hai Sony TV ke saath?"

To which Neha Kakkar replied saying, "Dekho saara kursi ka khel hai. Jab kursi chor ke jao na toh apne hi bande ko chor ke jaana chahiye. Kyun Archana ma’am?” 

Sonu came on board in place of Neha because during the COVID-19 pandemic, the latter couldn't make it to the sets, reportedly.

Without naming anyone, Archana Puran Singh took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was earlier on the show. Archana replied saying, “Kisi aur ne yeh advice agar pehle le li hoti, toh yeh kursi usne khaali nahi chodi hoti."

Kapil also revealed how he too fell prey to Neha's fake pregnancy post which was actually for a song. He said, "I even personally messaged her to send my wishes. She then told me, ‘Bhaiya, this is for a song."

 

