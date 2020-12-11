Neha Sharma looks smoking hot in black bikini in this throwback picture from Hawaii - Take a look

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Sharma took to Instagram to share an image of her vacation on the beaches of Hawaii last year. The actress seems to be missing Hawaii and subtly shows her desire to go on vacation with the #holidayonmymind hashtag in her post.

In the throwback picture, Neha Sharma is seen ankle deep in the water on the beach, looking happy and relaxed in a beautiful black bikini paired with shades. She posted the throwback image on her verified Instagram handle with the caption saying “This time last year...#holidayonmymind #holiday #throwback #hawaii.”

Take a look at the gorgeous Neha Sharma’s post:

The actress flaunts her beautiful figure in this picture while giving credit to her sister Reetika Sharma for clicking the picture. Standing in the blue sea water with her back faced to a small rock cliff, the actress has set the internet on fire with this hot throwback photo.

On the work front, Neha Sharma was last seen in the 2020 film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero’. Her Bollywood debut was with Emraan Hashmi in the film ‘Crook’ in 2010. Neha Sharma has also been seen in movies like ‘Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Youngistaan’, ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Tum Bin 2’ and ‘Mubarakan’.