KARTIK AARYAN

Netizens Applaud Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanaas' Song From Chandu Champion; Call It A 'Banger'

On Friday, the makers released the film's first song, titled 'Satyanaas'. 

|Last Updated: May 25, 2024, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Netizens Applaud Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanaas' Song From Chandu Champion; Call It A 'Banger' (Image : X )

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is already the talk of the town with the trailer of his latest film, "Chandu Champion," resonating deeply with audiences. Now, the vibrant and catchy track, 'Satyanaas', has rapidly become a fan favorite. The song is creating waves across social media platforms, with netizens showering it with praise.

Kartik Aaryan's powerful dance moves are receiving rave reviews from audiences. Netizens are going wild as their favorite star sets the screen ablaze with the new track.

Let's take a glimpse at what netizens are saying about the new song Satyanaas from his upcoming film. 

One netizen said 
"Satyanaas is so catchy!! Am vibing on this already
Kartik's flawless steps plus Arijit Da's magical voice never disappoints''

A die hard fan commented " Thank you @TheAaryanKartik @ipritamofficial #ArijitSingh for this amazing song. Finally a brilliant brilliant composition after so long 
#Satyanaas is a bangerrrrrrrrr!"

