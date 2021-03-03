हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

New parents Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan party with Karisma Kapoor, BFF Malaika Arora!

This is the first picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan together after the birth of their second child. 

New parents Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan party with Karisma Kapoor, BFF Malaika Arora!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor and husband, actor Saif Ali Khan got together with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other friends for a ‘lovely evening’. This is the first picture of the couple after the birth of their second child. 

Actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share the picture of their get-together and captioned it as, “lovely evenings.”

Take a look at her post: 

Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla can also be seen in the star-studded snap. 

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. The power couple is parents to a 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. 

They had announced their second pregnancy in August 2020. In a statement released by the couple, they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” 

Earlier, the actress posted her first picture post delivery in which she can be seen soaking in the sun. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Oh hello there... Missed you all.” 

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She also has Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht' in her kitty. While Saif has ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in the pipeline.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanMalaika AroraKarisma KapoorKareena Kapoor second baby
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut slams modern achievers for wearing ‘American jeans’, trolls call her ‘hypocrite’

Must Watch

PT18M45S

DNA: Pfizer's unethical demand for COVID-19 Vaccine!