Nia Sharma's lehenga catches fire on Diwali, actress shares pic on social media

New Delhi: Television's bold and beautiful actress Nia Sharma recently attended a Diwali party looking nothing less than a patakha herself. However, the actress met with a fatal accident during the party when her beautiful lehenga caught fire.

Thankfully, the 'Jamai Raja' actress got saved due to the multiple layers of cloth in her dress. She shared a picture of her burnt lehenga on social media. Here's a screengrab of her Instagram story:

The actress escaped unhurt in the fatal incident.

She had previously shared her Diwali look on Instagram with details about the outfit which was by Kalki Fashions.

Nia will be seen as one of the lead characters in TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4' backed by Balaji Telefilms. Before her, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti have played pivotal parts in the show.

Nia was ranked second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2017 list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper and was ranked third in 2016 respectively.