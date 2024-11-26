Advertisement
NIMRAT KAUR

Nimrat Kaur Enjoys Diljit Dosanjh's Concert, Receives A Heartfelt Comment From Singer

The heartfelt conversation between Nimrat Kaur and Diljit Dosanjh grabbed the attention of the masses, who were quick to flood the actress's comment section.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nimrat Kaur Enjoys Diljit Dosanjh's Concert, Receives A Heartfelt Comment From Singer Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Nimrat Kaur recently attended one of Diljit Dosanjh's concerts in Pune. The actress took to her social media handle to share pictures and videos from the concert. In the snippets shared by Kaur, the actress is seen vibing and grooving as Diljit sets the stage on fire with his chartbusters. Along with the glimpses, she penned a sweet caption that read, "Hona ni main recover...Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I've EVER been to. @diljitdosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr karan hamesha."

As soon as the actress shared the post, it earned an instant comment from the 'G.O.A.T' singer, who wrote, "Tusi Aeye c? Stage te aa jana c.." To this, Nimrat Kaur replied, "@diljitdosanjh that stage and spotlight belonged only and only to you!! Main taan bauhaut lucky si kay finally tuhaanoo main live vekh paayee, thank you tuhadi pure brilliance layee." 

In fact, Diljit Dosanjh himself took to his Instagram stories to share the post. The heartfelt conversation between Nimrat Kaur and Diljit Dosanjh grabbed the attention of the masses, who were quick to flood the actress's comment section with love and hearts. 

Meanwhile, on the theatrical front, Nimrat Kaur is rumoured to be a part of the much-awaited film 'Sky Force'. If the reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya. The film is slated to land in theatres on January 24, 2025. Beyond this, Kaur also has 'Section 84' in the pipeline, which will see her team up with Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty.

