Nora Fatehi flaunts her toned figure in silver cut-out dress as she celebrates one year of ‘Dance Meri Rani’- PICS

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is one such dancer who always amazes her fans with her fashion sense and dance moves. She is known for her fearless and bold dressing sense. Now, the ace performer shared her sizzling pictures as she celebrates one year of Guru Randhawa’s hit song ‘Dance Meri Rani’.

In the pictures, Nora could be seen wearing a silver cut-out dress from the song and gave exotic vibes on the beach while the sun was setting. “1 year of Dance Meri Rani,” she captioned the post.

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw pictures and started dropping their love in the comments section. “Your all videos and pictures are fantastic mam ,” commented one user. “Looking gorgeous,” added another user.

‘Dance Meri Rani’ has been sung by Guru Randhawa and features Nora Fatehi alongside him. The chartbuster dance number was released last year and received instant love from the audience.

Recently, Nora Fatehi went to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where she performed at the FIFA fan fest and the closing ceremony. At her performance during the fanfest, she even waved the Indian flag.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was recently seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` which gathered massive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film `100%` alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill. Apart from that, she also appeared as a judge in popular dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 10. Other than that, she was also seen in 'Manike' song alongside Sidharth Malhotra in recent released 'Thank You'. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.