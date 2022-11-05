Nora Fatehi raises 'garmi' in her strapless bikini with tiny shorts in this throwback beach video - Watch

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi's glam avatar on reality TV shows, we have all seen. The Moroccan beauty is a beach babe and is missing the waters, it seems. She took to Instagram and posted a throwback video of her vacay looking super hot in a strapless black bikini set with tiny shorts. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves.

Nora Fatehi jumped into the sea and enjoyed a swim session with her pals. This looks like from her Mauritius vacation, where Nora Fatehi chilled with her friends Anup Surve, choreographer Rajit Dev and make-up artist Marce Pedrozo. Take a look here:

For the unversed, Rajit Dev choreographed Nora in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack Light The Sky. She headlined the song with renowned female performers – Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad and Moroccan singer Manal Benchlikha.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi's super sexy dance number in Thank God song Manike with Sidharth Malhotra is the talk of the town these days. The film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh released on October 25, 2022.