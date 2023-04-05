Nora Fatehi's Oops Moment In Black Tight-Fitted Bodycon, Fixes Her Dress At Citadel Premiere - Watch

New Delhi: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has evolved over the past few years. Be it her superlative dancing skills or power dressing - the Moroccan beauty has glammed up like never before. She knows how to carry every risque outfit with elan and makes sure to be a head-turner wherever she goes. She recently attended the star-studded Citadel premiere in Mumbai and flaunted her curves.

Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a sexy black bodycon dress which made her stand out from the crowd undoubtedly. However, she did suffer an oops moment as the tight-fitted dress had to be fixed while she walked in and posed for a photo-op. Nonetheless, the glam diva made sure she exuded confidence as she obliged for pictures.

She can paired her black dress with golden accessories and jewellery.

On the work front, she recently wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana.

Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` in which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.