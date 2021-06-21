Nusrat Jahan cradles her baby bump, exudes pregnancy glow - See pics!

New Delhi: Trinamool MP and actress Nusrat Jahan has shared pictures of her baby bumb for the first time ever since Zee News had gotten hold of a first photo of Nusrat flaunting her baby bump, thereby, confirming her pregnancy news.

On Sunday (June 21), Nusrat had taken to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of her flaunting her baby bump in western wear paired with a pink shawl. The actress can be seen smiling and posing with a new-found joy as she wrote in the caption, "Kindness changes everything".

Check out her recent click with a pregnancy glow:

Earlier, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey, had been making headlines due to marital discord and cheating allegations on the former.

After allegations were made against Nikhil Jain and his family, he had revealed some important facts about his relationship with Nusrat. In an official statement, he had spoken about the ongoing marital discord and made some important revelations in it.

Jain had claimed that even though he had devoted all this time to her, within a short period of time, her attitude towards him had changed.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per Turkish Marriage Regulation.

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta has also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.