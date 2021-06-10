हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nusrat Jahan

We lived together as husband and wife: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain on marital discord

After TMC MP Nusrat Jahan made allegations against her estranged husband Nikhil Jain, he decided to issue an official statement on his side of the story.

We lived together as husband and wife: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain on marital discord
File photo

New Delhi: In a recent development in the Nusrat Jahan controversy with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain, the latter has recently issued an official statement about the on-going marital discord and made some important revelations in it.

After allegations were made against him and his family in the past few days, he decided to reveal some important facts about his relationship with Nusrat.

He wrote, "I proposed to Nusrat which she gladly accepted and we went for a destination marriage in Bodrum, Turkey in June 2019 followed by a reception at Kolkata."

Jain claimed that even though he devoted all this time to her, within a short period of time, her attitude towards him changed.

"Since August 2020 during the shooting of a film, my wife's behaviour started changing towards me, for reasons best known to her," he added.

According to his statement, he had requested her to get their marriage registered multiple times but she avoided all his requests.

He revealed, "On Nov 2020, she left my flat with bag and baggage along with her personal values, papers and documents and shifted to her Ballygunge flat and thereafter we never stayed together after being husband-and-wife. The rest of her personal belongings along with the documents (IT returns etc) were also sent to her shortly after her shifting."

Later, on March 8, 2021, he filed a Civil Suit against her in Alipore Judges' Court for annulment of their marriage.

He concluded the statement by saying that, "After marriage, to get her released from the heavy interest burden for a home loan, I had the same liquidated by transferring money from my family accounts to her account. Any money-transfer made by her from her account to my family account was repayments of the loan. The allegations made by her are all baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth. One need not find or create proof, the proof is always there, my bank statements and credit card statements are proof enough. My family has only given with both arms to her in the capacity of a daughter, not knowing, we would see this day."

Check out his statement:

nikhil

For the unversed, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey, have been making headlines due to marital discord and cheating allegations on the former.

Hindustan Times reported that Nusrat alleged that her estranged husband Nikhil withdrew money from her bank accounts illegally, even after the separation. She said that her clothes, bags, accessories are still with Nikhil's family. Even all the family jewellery that was gifted to Nusrat by her parents, friends and other family members are in Nikhil's family's possession.

She recently announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta has also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.

Tags:
Nusrat JahanNusrat Jahan pregnantnikhil jainNusrat Jahan divorceNusrat Jahan pregnancyYash DasguptaTMC MPNikhil Jain official statement
