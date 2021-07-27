On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Ajay Devgn shares Manoj Muntashir’s poem Sipahi, leaves Akshay Kumar awestruck!

New Delhi: On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, marked on July 26, many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma among others paid a tribute to the martyrs of the country.

Sharing a poem Sipahi on his Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn recited the whole poem and wrote, “A heartfelt tribute to the Indian brave hearts! #Sipahi..”

The beautiful poem Sipahi was highly appreciated by his fans and industry colleagues. But among all, it was Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s comment that caught everyone’s attention.

He got so emotional listening to the poem that he mistakenly thought that it was composed by Ajay himself and shared the poem on his Twitter and wrote, “I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar?..”

Later, when Akki realized that the poem was not composed by Ajay but by Manoj Muntashir, he appreciated the latter in another post and corrected his mistake by writing, “Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir Narrated by @ajaydevgn..”

Manoj was quick to respond and tweeted, “Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers.”

Soon after their tweets, Ajay Devgn reacted on the same and wrote, “Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague.

I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi..”

Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague.

On the workfront, Ajay has Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi. The film, set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, and is scheduled for a release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, 2021.

Ajay recently announced the Hindi remake Telugu hit film, ‘Naandhi’. The courtroom drama will be backed by Ajay and Dil Raju.

On the other hand, Akshay has much-awaited movies like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Prithviraj', 'Bell Bottom', 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey' in the pipeline.