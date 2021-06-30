हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat teaser out - Watch

Khiladi Akshay Kumar has shared the official teaser of Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat on his Instagram account and also revealed the release date of the song featuring Nupur Sanon. The track will release on July 6. 

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat teaser out - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar has shared the official teaser of Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat on his Instagram account and also revealed the release date of the song featuring Nupur Sanon. The track will release on July 6. 

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Filhaal se Mohabbat karne ka samay kareeb aa raha hai…Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat Song releasing on 6th July until then enjoy the teaser.

FULL TEASER LINK IN BIO.

@nupursanon @bpraak @ammyvirk @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @azeemdayani @varung0707 @hypenq_pr @desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms #Filhaal2 #Filhaal2Mohabbat #DesiMelodies…”

 

Nupur also shared the teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Chaliye dikha detein hain aapko humari ‘MOHABBAT’ ki ek jhalak!! Presenting the official teaser of #Filhaal2Mohabbat

Song out on 6th July @ 3pm 
@akshaykumar @bpraak @AmmyVirk
@jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @azeemdayani @VarunG0707 @hypenq_pr @desimelodies
#Filhaal2 #NupurSanon #Jaani #Bpraak #AmmyVirk #DesiMelodies #MusicVideo #Filhall #Teaser #OfficialTeaser..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

For Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat, Akshay is reuniting with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur, who made her screen debut with the original song ‘Filhaal’. The track is crooned by B Praak, who sung the earlier version as well. 

 

Recently, after releasing the first look of the song, the duo also released the second look from the song and is appreciated by one and all. Filhaal became an instant hit among fans and had a viewership of around 1 Billion on YouTube after it got released in 2019.

 

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the teaser NOW!

Akshay KumarFilhaal 2-MohabbatOfficial teaserNupur SanonB PraakFilhaalKriti Sanon
