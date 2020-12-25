On Nagma's birthday, a sneak-peek into her throwback pics with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth!

New Delhi: Popular actress turned politician Nagma celebrates her birthday on December 25. The gorgeous actress, who once ruled the hearts of her million fans with her powerful acting and dancing skills is now working for the welfare of the people as a politician.

Nagma Morarji had a superhit stint in South and Hindi movie business during the early 90s. As she turns 46 today, let's scroll through some of her throwback pictures on Instagram with the leading stars such as megastar Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar:

Nagma made her movie debut with 'Baaghi' opposite Salman Khan in 1990. She earned name and fame with her maiden venture and went on to star in movies such as Gharana Mogudu, King Uncle, Suhaag, Kadhalan, Baashha and Lal Baadshah.

The actress has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi and Marathi languages.

Here's wishing Nagma a very Happy Birthday!