हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nagma

On Nagma's birthday, a sneak-peek into her throwback pics with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth!

Nagma Morarji had a superhit stint in South and Hindi movie business during the early 90s. 

On Nagma&#039;s birthday, a sneak-peek into her throwback pics with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular actress turned politician Nagma celebrates her birthday on December 25. The gorgeous actress, who once ruled the hearts of her million fans with her powerful acting and dancing skills is now working for the welfare of the people as a politician. 

Nagma Morarji had a superhit stint in South and Hindi movie business during the early 90s. As she turns 46 today, let's scroll through some of her throwback pictures on Instagram with the leading stars such as megastar Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NAGMA (@nagma_actress)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NAGMA (@nagma_actress)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NAGMA (@nagma_actress)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NAGMA (@nagma_actress)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NAGMA (@nagma_actress)

Nagma made her movie debut with 'Baaghi' opposite Salman Khan in 1990. She earned name and fame with her maiden venture and went on to star in movies such as Gharana Mogudu, King Uncle, Suhaag, Kadhalan, Baashha and Lal Baadshah. 

The actress has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi and Marathi languages. 

Here's wishing Nagma a very Happy Birthday!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NagmaNagma birthdayHappy Birthday NagmaSalman KhanRajinikanth
Next
Story

That warm, fuzzy feeling: Kareena Kapoor's Christmas vibe to Kangana Ranaut's fam jam meet - Here's how stars celebrate
  • 1,01,46,845Confirmed
  • 1,47,092Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Atal Samvad : Amit Shah will have dialogues with Farmers in Mehrauli