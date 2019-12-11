On wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma express love and gratitude

New Delhi: The power couple, cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma give major relationship goals and how! On their second wedding anniversary, the adorable duo expressed love and gratitude in a beautiful way.

Both Virat and Anushka shared breathtaking pictures on social media. Also, do not miss the heartwarming captions: In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude

In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude

"To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo

The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it

"To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo

The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

The power couple hosted two receptions—one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai for Bollywood friends respectively.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Here's wishing them a very happy wedding anniversary!