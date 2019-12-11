हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

On wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma express love and gratitude

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. 

On wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma express love and gratitude
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The power couple, cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma give major relationship goals and how! On their second wedding anniversary, the adorable duo expressed love and gratitude in a beautiful way.

Both Virat and Anushka shared breathtaking pictures on social media. Also, do not miss the heartwarming captions: In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude

"To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo

The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

The power couple hosted two receptions—one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai for Bollywood friends respectively.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Here's wishing them a very happy wedding anniversary!

 

 

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaVirushkaanushka sharma wedding anniversaryvirat kohli wedding anniversary
Next
Story

Dilip Kumar thanks fans on 97th birthday, shares heartwarming post

Must Watch

PT14M22S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 11th December 2019