Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's lookalike spotted riding a rickshaw is breaking the internet - Watch

This viral sensation reminded internet fam of Imran Khan's younger days when he played cricket for the country. 

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's doppelganger has taken over the internet and how! A dashing young man was spotted enjoying his rickshaw ride in Sialkot, reportedly and in minutes of his video on the internet - he became an instant sensation. 

Several fan clubs and netizens shared the viral video of Pak PM Imran Khan's lookalike on social media. Take a look: 

The young man's resemblance with the Pak PM is uncanny. 

Internet is a pool of information and at several times, we have seen such lookalikes of celebrities hogging the limelight. 

Remember the famous blue-eyed chaiwala? Well, similarly this is not the first time that netizens have spotted a doppelganger. 

On August 17, 2018, Imran Khan secured 176 votes and became the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. He took oath on August 18, 2018.

