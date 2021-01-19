Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's lookalike spotted riding a rickshaw is breaking the internet - Watch

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's doppelganger has taken over the internet and how! A dashing young man was spotted enjoying his rickshaw ride in Sialkot, reportedly and in minutes of his video on the internet - he became an instant sensation.

Several fan clubs and netizens shared the viral video of Pak PM Imran Khan's lookalike on social media. Take a look:

The young man's resemblance with the Pak PM is uncanny.

Internet is a pool of information and at several times, we have seen such lookalikes of celebrities hogging the limelight.

Remember the famous blue-eyed chaiwala? Well, similarly this is not the first time that netizens have spotted a doppelganger.

This viral sensation reminded internet fam of Imran Khan's younger days when he played cricket for the country.

On August 17, 2018, Imran Khan secured 176 votes and became the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. He took oath on August 18, 2018.