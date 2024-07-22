Mumbai: Love is in the air! Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are once again making headlines as the rumoured couple were spotted under one roof. And this time, Palak was seen cheering for Ibrahim Ai Khan at the football match. Palal was beaming with joy and was seen constantly smiling as the cameras were panned on her. Palak was seen wearing a black singlet paired with blue denims and giving all chic vibes. Palak didn't refrain from getting clicked and rather she waved at the paparazzi and asked them to let her focus on the match.

Watch the video of Palak Tiwari happily waving at the paparazzi as she cheers for Ibrahim Ali Khan at a football match.

Palak and Ibrahim have been dating for more than three years?

There have been several reports of the couple being together for years now. Palak has even been spotted many times at Ibrahim's house and this only shows that she not only shares a bond with the star kid but is on good terms with his mom Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan.

When Ibrahim Ali Khan took Palak Tiwari on vacation with his sister and mom?

The video of Amrita Singh along with son went viral while they were heading back from Goa and at the same time, Palak too was spotted at the airport but chose to walk separately and it is reported that they were vacationing together. The couple are going strong and this latest video of Palak cheering for Ibrahim is proof.